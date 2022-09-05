Zamach bombowy przed ambasadą Rosji w Afganistanie. Są ofiary śmiertelne

Przed bramą ambasady Rosji w stolicy Afganistanu - Kabulu, doszło do zamachu bombowego; są ofiary śmiertelne - powiadomiła w poniedziałek agencja Reutera. Terrorysta-samobójca został zastrzelony przez talibów - dodała agencja.

Liczba zabitych jest ustalana - przekazał Reuters za kabulską policją.

Aftermath of today’s explosion in front of the Russian Embassy in #Kabul. Local sources confirm the death & injury of some Russian diplomats & Afghan visa applicants. No actual details have been released as #Taliban keep limiting the access to information. #Afghanistan #Afghan pic.twitter.com/C2ESpCwb6c