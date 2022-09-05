GospodarkaZamach bombowy przed ambasadą Rosji w Afganistanie. Są ofiary śmiertelne
Zamach bombowy przed ambasadą Rosji w Afganistanie. Są ofiary śmiertelne

2022-09-05 09:44
2022-09-05 09:44
Zamach bombowy przed ambasadą Rosji w Afganistanie. Są ofiary śmiertelne
fot. Wandel Guides / / Shutterstock

Przed bramą ambasady Rosji w stolicy Afganistanu - Kabulu, doszło do zamachu bombowego; są ofiary śmiertelne - powiadomiła w poniedziałek agencja Reutera. Terrorysta-samobójca został zastrzelony przez talibów - dodała agencja.

Liczba zabitych jest ustalana - przekazał Reuters za kabulską policją.

(PAP)

Źródło:PAP
