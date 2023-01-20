CD Projekt zdradza datę premiery pudełkowej wersji Wiedźmina 3: Dziki Gon Edycja Kompletna

Pudełkowa wersja Wiedźmina 3: Dziki Gon Edycja Kompletna (wersja zaktualizowana do nowej generacji) pojawi się w sklepach na całym świecie 26 stycznia w wersjach na PlayStation 5 i Xbox Series X - poinformował CD Projekt.

Box edition of #TheWitcher3NextGen is coming to your local stores!



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X will be arriving on store shelves around the world starting January 26th!



