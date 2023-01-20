GiełdaCD Projekt zdradza datę premiery pudełkowej wersji Wiedźmina 3: Dziki Gon Edycja Kompletna
CD Projekt zdradza datę premiery pudełkowej wersji Wiedźmina 3: Dziki Gon Edycja Kompletna

2023-01-20 15:14
publikacja
2023-01-20 15:14

Pudełkowa wersja Wiedźmina 3: Dziki Gon Edycja Kompletna (wersja zaktualizowana do nowej generacji) pojawi się w sklepach na całym świecie 26 stycznia w wersjach na PlayStation 5 i Xbox Series X - poinformował CD Projekt.

/ CD Project

mcb/ gor/

Źródło:PAP Biznes
grzegorzkubik
00
Odbiła się trochę ta spółka na GPW ale teraz trzeba czymś zauroczyć by kurs powędrował do 200 zł za akcję. Pomoże w tym lepsza koniunktura. Dezinflacja, niskie bezrobocie, lepsze warunki płacowe.

